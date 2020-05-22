The Corner

Sports

Sports Talk, Other Talk

By
Coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines during a game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., November 23, 2019 (Marc Lebryk / USA TODAY Sports)

My Impromptus today begins with Michael Jordan, who has seized attention in recent weeks: That’s because of a documentary called “The Last Dance,” which is about the 1990s Chicago Bulls. Jordan and the Bulls are a pleasant subject, even for a lifelong Detroit Pistons fan like me.

I have unpleasant subjects too — including QAnon, which is having an impact in the Republican Party; and a particular accusation by President Trump. Over and over, the president suggests that Joe Scarborough, the morning-show host, killed a woman named Lori Klausutis.

You want to avert your gaze from these subjects, or at least I do. Far more comfortable to criticize the mainstream media or the Democratic Party at large. I have practically made a living at this. But we on the right have some spectacular ugliness to deal with.

Comments

It was very pleasant to talk with Jim Harbaugh, the longtime NFL quarterback who is now the coach of the University of Michigan football team. He is an old friend of mine. We did a podcast last month — here — and “continued the conversation” yesterday, here.

The subjects? Well, The Last Dance, for one. And various issues in football. And a little baseball (too slow?). And a little soccer (you like?). And so on. With sports at a standstill, sports talk seems more essential than ever, to many.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

NR PLUS Elections

The Biden Inversion

By
For the longest time, presidential campaigns followed a pattern: In the primary, the candidate ran to the wings in order to court the party faithful and then, having secured the nomination, ran to the center in order to appeal to as wide a swath of the general electorate as possible. The value of broad ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Biden Inversion

By
For the longest time, presidential campaigns followed a pattern: In the primary, the candidate ran to the wings in order to court the party faithful and then, having secured the nomination, ran to the center in order to appeal to as wide a swath of the general electorate as possible. The value of broad ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Twenty Questions for Barack Obama

By
Over the last two weeks, considerable evidence has been released related to what appears to be a major, historic political scandal. The declassification of Susan Rice's CYA email to herself alone raises a multitude of questions. Yet the mainstream media, who've suddenly become invincibly incurious about ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Twenty Questions for Barack Obama

By
Over the last two weeks, considerable evidence has been released related to what appears to be a major, historic political scandal. The declassification of Susan Rice's CYA email to herself alone raises a multitude of questions. Yet the mainstream media, who've suddenly become invincibly incurious about ... Read More
Media

GQ’s Fake History of the Pro-Life Movement

By
According to a new documentary, Norma McCorvey, a.k.a. “Jane Roe” of Roe v. Wade, made a deathbed confession that her pro-life conversion and activism was all an act, funded by anti-abortion organizations. I had a few off-the-record conversations with McCorvey over the years, and nothing in those chats felt ... Read More
Media

GQ’s Fake History of the Pro-Life Movement

By
According to a new documentary, Norma McCorvey, a.k.a. “Jane Roe” of Roe v. Wade, made a deathbed confession that her pro-life conversion and activism was all an act, funded by anti-abortion organizations. I had a few off-the-record conversations with McCorvey over the years, and nothing in those chats felt ... Read More