Sports Talk, Other Talk

Coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines during a game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., November 23, 2019 (Marc Lebryk / USA TODAY Sports)

My Impromptus today begins with Michael Jordan, who has seized attention in recent weeks: That’s because of a documentary called “The Last Dance,” which is about the 1990s Chicago Bulls. Jordan and the Bulls are a pleasant subject, even for a lifelong Detroit Pistons fan like me.

I have unpleasant subjects too — including QAnon, which is having an impact in the Republican Party; and a particular accusation by President Trump. Over and over, the president suggests that Joe Scarborough, the morning-show host, killed a woman named Lori Klausutis.

You want to avert your gaze from these subjects, or at least I do. Far more comfortable to criticize the mainstream media or the Democratic Party at large. I have practically made a living at this. But we on the right have some spectacular ugliness to deal with.

It was very pleasant to talk with Jim Harbaugh, the longtime NFL quarterback who is now the coach of the University of Michigan football team. He is an old friend of mine. We did a podcast last month — here — and “continued the conversation” yesterday, here.

The subjects? Well, The Last Dance, for one. And various issues in football. And a little baseball (too slow?). And a little soccer (you like?). And so on. With sports at a standstill, sports talk seems more essential than ever, to many.