About Rich Lowry’s Persuasive Case

National Review’s Rich Lowry (National Review)

Aside from Human Life Review, which was founded by NR’s then associate publisher James McFadden, there isn’t another publication in America which has provided more consistent, thoughtful, and persuasive attention to the rights of unborn children than National Review. Does this issue matter to you? Does NR’s relentless devotion to life matter to you? Do you know, as Rich Lowry points out emphatically, that our Alexandra DeSanctis has emerged as the most important and thorough writer on the life issues in America?

If this all matters, then let us ask, as we start to round the final turn in NR’s 2019 Spring Webathon, that you too find it within you to support NR, as have some 950-plus kind readers since May 1. Our goal is to raise $175,000, and we are about 60 per cent of the way there. Who has helped us along the way? People like the following, who give, and explain:

Brian gives 100 bucks and speaks of a love affair lasting over half a century: “I have been reading National Review since college, over 50 years. I still remember joining the campaign to Horsewhip Drew Pearson. Cheers.” If we could only locate that horsewhip, Brian, we could repurpose it for plenty of others.

That is echoed by Leslie, who sported us $50 and an admission of abiding affection: “I’ve loved National Review for decades. Keep up the good work of articulating my thoughts so much better than I can.”

John reaches into the wallet, grabs $25 and has this to say: “Thank you NRO for all of the top-shelf commentary and reporting. I find myself checking the site every day for the latest take on American and foreign politics and policy. Please keep up the great work!” Ahh Johnny Boy, if everyone who thought like you acted as you have.

Jonathan rains $500 in kindness, and piles on a heap of formal praise: “Thank you for all that you do, and all your hard work, especially to Mr. Fowler, Mr. Lowry, Mr. Cooke, Mr. Goldberg, Mr. Williamson, Mr. Ponnuru, Mr. French, Miss DeSanctis, Mr. Smith, Miss Timpf, Mr. Cost, Mr. Geraghty, and Miss Kearns. National Review remains a constant point of light ahead in an otherwise increasingly inky sky. And as Lactantius said, constancy is a virtue.” Did he now? Thank you Mr. Jonathan!

Next comes Jim, who spots us $100 and outs himself, a brave move in Cuomostan: “As a conservative in New York State, National Review is essential reading and has been for nearly twenty years. How could I not contribute to a magazine that has allowed me to read, and now listen, to a who’s who of conservative intellectuals. Thank you!” Jim, you didn’t have to, but you did – we hope that inspires others.

We are loving this: a hefty $200 from Nicholas, who has the grooviest of conservative fantasies: “In gratitude for the fantastic journalism found within these pages and high-quality, entertaining, and informative podcasts. From the pro-life work of Alexandra DeSanctis to the literary delight that is every Kevin D Williamson article; the good folks at NRO make me want to shoot guns with Charlie, go to church in Tennessee with David (and I’m Catholic!), Sing Irish songs with MBD, smoke a cigar with Jonah Goldberg, and take in a three martini lunch with Jim Geraghty. Keep fighting the good fight!”

Talk about a bucket list! Which spurs an idea: Dinner in NYC with Rich and a couple of writers for anyone who tenders a very generous $10,000 or more as part of this Webathon. And it will be a nice dinner. In a choice NYC restaurant. And we’ll make MBD sing. And maybe drag Kyle Smith along and force him to do harmony.

We’re serious. (Well, not about the singing.)

We've got little more than a week to reach our goal of $175,000: Help us get there by donating to the 2019 Spring Webathon here. If you wish to send a check, make it payable to "National Review" and mail it to National Review, ATTN: Spring 2019 Webathon, 19 West 44th Street, New York, NY 10036.

Thank you very much.