Central Park, New York City, April 2020 (Jay Nordlinger)

The previous episode of my Music for a While was called “Springtime.” Owing to popular demand (or my own instinct and desire), I have now done “Springtime, Round 2.” Go here. There is endless music about spring out there, or at least enough for several episodes. I think I will stop at two, however, unless I go really nuts. Round 2 gives you Schubert, Mahler, Copland, and worthy others, performed by Barbara Bonney, Fritz Wunderlich, Sarah Vaughan, et al. There is no way a pandemic can stop spring, or music.