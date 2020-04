Riverside Park, New York City, April 4, 2020 (Jay Nordlinger)

Where I live, at least, spring has sprung. Big-time. Spring does not know there’s a pandemic on. Spring seems not to care. And a pandemic couldn’t stop spring even if it wanted to.

The latest episode of my Music for a While is devoted to spring — music about spring, or inspired by spring, or suggestive of the season. I have a violin concerto, a piano piece, songs . . . Altogether, a half-hour of springiness.

For your listening pleasure, and happy spring, y’all, no matter what.