Stacey Abrams: No One from the Biden Campaign Has Called Yet

The hype about the possibility of Stacey Abrams being Joe Biden’s running mate is wildly disproportionate to the likelihood that Biden will actually select her.

Last night on Stephen Colbert’s program, Abrams said she hasn’t gotten any calls related to vetting in Biden’s search for a vice-presidential nominee. It would be pretty remarkable if one of the most-mentioned and most-covered figures — compared to a runway supermodel in a Washington Post profile — was never seriously considered by the Biden campaign. Abrams wants to be considered, and quite a few ardent admirers in the national news media want her to be considered. But there is little evidence that she is actually being considered.

Perhaps posing for a silhouette portrait, with a superhero-like cape, for that Post profile was a bit much, even for the Biden campaign.

Culture

Cancel Cancel Culture

By
The vanguard of the revolution has set its beady-eyed gaze on . . . Paw Patrol. Paw Patrol, a children’s cartoon about doggie do-gooders, has as one of its principal characters a German shepherd called Chase, who is a police officer. (A police officer in an imaginary universe in which dogs have full-time ... Read More
U.S.

The Bitter Irony of Revolutions

By
The ancient Greeks created new words like “paradox” and “irony” to describe the wide gap between what people profess and assume, and what they actually do and suffer. Remember the blind prophet Teiresias of ancient drama. In the carnage of Athenian tragedy, he alone usually ends up foreseeing danger ... Read More
U.S.

Welcome to America’s Cultural Revolution

By
We’re in the dawn of a high-tech, bloodless Cultural Revolution; one that relies on intimidation, public shaming, and economic ruin to dictate what words and ideas are permissible in the public square. “Words are violence” has always been an illiberal notion meant to stifle speech and open discourse. ... Read More
Education

The Krugman-Led Mob Comes for Academic Freedom

By
The long march through the institutions ends in the university economics department. The digital mob, led by New York Times columnist Paul Krugman and Michigan professor Justin Wolfers, has arrived at the University of Chicago, where it is pressuring the school to remove Professor Harald Uhlig from his position ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

The Need to Discuss Black-on-Black Crime

By
Thomas Abt’s book Bleeding Out (2019) has garnered a fair amount of attention for its proposals to deal with gun violence in mainly black urban neighborhoods. The entire focus of the book is on interventions in high-crime locations to stem the violence, including: hot-spots policing, working with young males at ... Read More
