The Corner Culture Standing Athwart Space By Kevin D. Williamson About Kevin D. Williamson June 15, 2021 8:15 AM Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Flipboard Email this article Print this article I guess that last fund-raiser went pretty well. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Flipboard Email this article Print this article Comments return-icon Return to The Corner Recommended Fauci Admits Post-Vaccination Masking Was about 'Signals' Weeks after Insisting Otherwise Fauci chastised Rand Paul in March over his suggestion that Fauci’s post-vaccination masking was ‘theater.’ Isaac Schorr The Fall of Saint Anthony Fauci On the unforced errors of America’s most political doctor. Michael Brendan Dougherty The Mask Is an Outward Sign of Inward Things This isn’t a medical question anymore; it’s a question of cultural allegiance. Kevin D. Williamson Calm Down, Everyone: The ‘UFOs’ Aren’t Aliens The videos disclosed so far all have obvious potential terrestrial explanations. Andrew Follett Maggie Haberman Is Right Donald Trump really does believe that he, along with two former GOP senators, will be ‘reinstated’ to office this summer. Charles C. W. Cooke The Democrats Have a Kamala Harris Problem It seems indisputable that the Democratic Party has a real interest in Harris being more popular than she is. Charles C. W. Cooke The Latest What David French Gets Wrong about Critical Race Theory and Public Schools Classical liberalism without culturally conservative content is an empty glass that will leave us parched. Dan McLaughlin Stephen Colbert Flubs Basic Fact about COVID Origin during Jon Stewart Exchange Colbert suggested that the bats studied by the Wuhan lab live in the city of Wuhan. They actually reside nearly 1,000 miles away. Isaac Schorr What's Really Behind the Reported Spike in Anti-Asian Hate Crimes? The media have reflexively blamed talk of the 'China virus' and the lab-leak theory — but the answer is more complicated. Isaac Schorr The Myth of Unprecedented Republican Obstructionism Political parties might be right or wrong, but only one clamors to blow up the rules every time they don’t get their way. David Harsanyi Woman Dies after Driver Plows into Crowd Protesting the Police 'It does not seem possible at this time to say if the crash was accidental or intentional,' the Minneapolis city council president said. Caroline Downey Former CDC Head: WHO 'Too Compromised' to Conduct COVID-Origin Probe 'They were incapable of compelling China to adhere to the treaty agreements that they have on global health,' Redfield said. Zachary Evans