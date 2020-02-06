Starbucks’s Shameful Child Sex-Change Campaign

A patron holds an iced beverage at a Starbucks coffee store in Pasadena, Calif., July 25, 2013. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

Starbucks has launched a dreadful campaign partnering with the U.K.’s aggressive child-sex change charity, Mermaids.

Mermaids U.K. peddles dangerous nonsense to vulnerable children and families, using the ultimate emotional blackmail of suicide. “Mermaids also wants to overturn an NHS ban on under-16s being treated with cross-sex hormones, which cause permanent body changes and compromise fertility; those taking them require lifelong medical support. Clinicians say children are too young for such a step,” per the Times of London. (Incidentally, it is well worth looking up the Times’s dogged reporting on the charity; it isn’t pretty.)

The chief executive of Mermaids, Susie Green, took her own gender-confused son, Jack, to Thailand when he was sixteen to have his penis removed, a procedure that is illegal in Britain and now illegal in Thailand. Before this surgery, Jack had gone on puberty blockers at age 13 which stunted his development. In a BBC documentary “Transsexual Teen, Beauty Queen” Green is videoed discussing his (since removed) micro-penis while laughing.

Mermaids conducts “training” for the police as well as teachers. This is obviously quite successful given that the police investigated a journalist (you read that correctly) after Green complained of a “hate crime.” Caroline Farrow, a regular pundit on British TV, had accused Green of “castrating” her own child.

Mermaids was awarded £500,000 by the national lottery, though this was later rescinded pending an investigation — mainly after public outcry from prominent politicians and journalists. Green has served as a consultant on an ITV series about a transgender teen who self-harms, a narrative the NHS described as “unhelpful.” Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) has shown her support for the charity, appearing alongside an online gamer who raised $350,000 for them.

And now Starbucks has decided to throw their corporate weight behind the child sex-change agenda: “We’re proud to partner with the UK charity Mermaids with a limited-edition Mermaids Cookie. With every cookie sold, 50p will go to the charity to support their helpline, providing support for transgender and gender diverse young people and their families.”

In their campaign video, Starbucks show a young woman called Gemma being called Gemma by others and looking sad (at no point does she ask not to be called Gemma). However, when she orders a coffee at Starbucks who asks her name, she answers “James” and smiles.

Aiming to raise $130,000 for Mermaids, the company explains: “Starbucks #whatsyourname campaign celebrates this signature act and the significance I can have for some transgender and gender diverse people as they use their new name in public.”

In actual fact, this campaign furthers an agenda that violates basic safeguarding, fosters secrecy, and sets children down the path to irreversible harm. The word “evil” is overused nowadays. But using corporate power to persuade vulnerable youngsters to reject their own bodies is exactly that.