Protesters storm into the U.S. Capitol during clashes with police in Washington, D.C., January 6, 2021. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

Here as of today is the state of play in the Senate GOP.

The president of the United States peacefully and patriotically sent a mob to the Capitol which peacefully and patriotically broke down the doors, killed a cop, trampled one of their own, suffered two heart attacks and a casualty in the line of fire, and demanded to hang the president of the Senate. Forty-five Senate Republicans evidently think this is no big deal, which suggests that they have a low view of their own consequence. I share it.

The five who do think this was actionable are two liberal women, a man in his last term, a septuagenarian multimillionaire with a safe seat, and Ben Sasse, whose campaign to be Mr. Anti-Trump is eased by having so little competition.

Meanwhile on the House side, Kevin McCarthy has met with the former president who, he says, wants to help Republicans win in 2022. How will the former president do that? Bigger mobs?