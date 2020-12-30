Stay-at-Home Orders May Be the Problem

California is extending its regional stay-at-home order indefinitely. I’m amazed at what we don’t know and refuse to learn during this pandemic. It is sunny and in the mid-60s in California right now, during a pandemic that transmits more easily indoors, especially among people with vitamin D deficiencies. Meanwhile California has spent portions of the pandemic arresting lone paddle-boarders for defying the order to stay indoors!

Do we know if California has the supposed new, more-transmissible strain of COVID, found in the United Kingdom? We don’t yet. Of course we don’t. Our national public health bodies are jabbering to themselves about “equity.”