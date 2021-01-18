Steve Cohen’s Bad Morning

Representative Steve Cohen (D., Tenn.) made two outlandish and so far unsupported accusations during an interview with CNN’s Jim Sciutto this morning. Begin with Cohen’s broadest accusation, presumably spurred by an Associated Press report that the FBI was vetting the 25,000 National Guard troops assigned to protect Capitol Hill and downtown Washington during the inauguration:

SCIUTTO: Okay, all right. There were many former — both member — actually current and former members of the U.S. military and law enforcement who took part in the riot and we now have the remarkable step in this country of the U.S. military running background

…