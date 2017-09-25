The Corner

Politics & Policy

Steven Rattner’s Chart

By

Today on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, the show’s economic analyst, Steven Rattner, shared the following chart:

Comments

On Rattner’s website, he writes that Graham-Cassidy would “eliminate all funding for the two principal programs in Obamacare” by 2027. His insinuation appears to be that this cliff is built into the bill as a feature, i.e., that Graham-Cassidy, by design, cuts health-care spending by hundreds of billions of dollars after 2026. That’s misleading: Funding does stop after 2026, but that cliff should be understood not as a cut in spending but as a requirement of passing a law via reconciliation. Such a cut would never take place: The political pressure on Congress to fund health care would be too great. This may all be moot, since the bill appears to be on life support, but it’s still worth noting.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Making Sense of the Iran Chaos

By
One would prefer that correct decisions be made according to careful, deliberate plan. But a correct decision made impulsively, through a troubling process, is still nonetheless correct, and so it is with Donald Trump’s decision to refrain from military action against Iran. The proposed strike would represent a ... Read More
Film & TV

Murder Mystery: An Old Comedy Genre Gets Polished Up

By
I  like Adam Sandler, and yet you may share the sense of trepidation I get when I see that another of his movies is out. He made some very funny manboy comedies (Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, The Waterboy) followed by some not-so-funny manboy comedies, and when he went dark, in Reign over Me and Funny People, ... Read More
Elections

Joe and the Segs

By
Joe Biden has stepped in it, good and deep. Biden, if he has any hope of ever being elected president, will be dependent on residual goodwill among African Americans from his time as Barack Obama’s loyal and deferential vice president — so deferential, in fact, that he stood aside for Herself in 2016 even ... Read More