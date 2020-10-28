You may recall that two years ago, an anonymous op-ed appeared in the New York Times, called “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration.”

Today it was revealed that the author was Miles Taylor, chief of staff to Department of Homeland Security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

So, still anonymous, I suppose.

I don’t think a book “by Miles Taylor” would have been the subject of so much publicity and breathless speculation. It’s amazing the names of people who made a mint or a spectacle out of dramatically but ineffectively opposing the president.