Stimulus 4.0

It is clear to me now that Senator McConnell’s strategy of waiting until the last second to take up the fourth stimulus bill was quite purposeful, and that if discussions had begun four-plus weeks ago, it would still have taken until this point to get passed, yet we would have had four weeks of both the House Democrats and the White House adding to it, making it much larger than (as McConnell knows) anything that the Senate would accept.

The “fiscal cliff” is now here, specifically as far as concerns the $600/week of federal supplements to unemployment insurance, and so a deal will get done, but McConnell is confident that a trillion or two (I can’t believe I just wrote that) will be left out that otherwise would be there.

My predictions after more conversations with Capitol Hill sources and friends:

(1) The unemployment benefit will get extended but phased down, and with income restrictions (Secretary Mnuchin is floating a 70 percent level, so ~$400/week vs. current $600)

(2) There will not be a payroll-tax cut, but there will be conditional corporate-tax credits that the White House will hold out as a victory (particularly, an extension of immediate expensing for R&D, Capex, etc.)

(3) There will be a “second bite of the apple” from PPP for small businesses

(4) And significantly for those who desperately believe businesses need to get their employees back to work and school opened, there will be a liability-protection plan.

NR PLUS Media

Don’t Watch One America News Network

By
On July 11, President Trump tweeted: “New documents just released reveal General Flynn was telling the truth, and the FBI knew it! @OANN.” It was a typical Trump tweet, perhaps even predictable by his standards; he has been complaining about the FBI and the treatment of Michael Flynn for some time. A less ... Read More
Culture

The ‘Systemic Racism’ Canard

By
The claim that America’s awash in systemic racism is made and repeated as unassailable fact. It’s repeated casually, as if everyone concedes its veracity. The term is ubiquitous in news and social media. Politicians invoke it daily, if not hourly. Corporations spend upwards of $10,000 an hour for lessons ... Read More
Media

The Media Can’t Stop Misleading on Guns

By
With the possible exception of religion, there is no issue in American political life that is as poorly covered as guns. At RealClearPolitics, John Lott reports that legacy media outlets often quite literally allow anti–Second Amendment activists to write their news stories on gun policy. Politico hasn’t ... Read More
International

Lebanon Hyperinflates

By
Yesterday will go down as a dark day in Lebanon’s history. That is when Lebanon was entered into the Hanke-Krus World Hyperinflation Table. When I measured Lebanon’s inflation rate yesterday, it was a sizzling 52.6 percent per month. That was the 30th consecutive day in which Lebanon’s monthly inflation ... Read More
