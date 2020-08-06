Stimulus: The Next Moves?

The Corner

Secretary Mnuchin is saying that the various parties involved are looking to come to an agreement by the end of this week, with a goal to pass the bill early next week. He has not made clear where this optimism comes from and has admitted they are not close to a deal. Speaker Pelosi also indicated they were aiming for such, and she said, “we will have a deal.” The Republicans have, apparently, agreed to an extension of the eviction moratorium through the end of the year, and to some form of unemployment insurance closer to the Democrats’ version. The two sides are negotiating with written forms of offers and counteroffers, an indication of seriousness in moving forward. Senator Schumer indicated the Democrats have made concessions, too, but no one has leaked what those concessions may have been.

I feel confident that the $600 weekly extension of federal unemployment benefit support is coming, because President Trump has said he supports it, and if the White House and Dems want it, the Senate GOP’s objections are not going to matter

