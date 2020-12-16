Stop the Steal Takes Another Preposterous Turn

In Virginia, Republican state senator and gubernatorial candidate Amanda Chase has a communique for President-elect Joe Biden: “The American people aren’t fools. We know you cheated to win and we’ll never accept these results. Fair elections we can accept but cheating to win; never. It’s not over yet. So thankful President Trump has a backbone and refuses to concede. President Trump should declare martial law as recommended by General Flynn.” Unfortunately, this self-evidently preposterous and unpatriotic idea is not limited to Virginia. In North Carolina, state senator Bob Steinburg endorsed a similar plan to invoke the Insurrection Act and suspend habeas corpus. “They think we’re just bunch of boobs out here in the hinterland. Well, these boobs are waking up,” explained Steinburg.

Most people don’t believe their fellow Americans to be fools or, worse, “boobs.” Chase and Steinburg on the other hand have not only revealed themselves to be both, but also betrayed their lack of faith in their respective constituencies — whom they deem gullible and manipulable enough to reward this dangerous rhetoric — and the American people, whom they seek to strip of their fundamental rights because they didn’t elect the candidate Chase and Steinburg would have preferred. If their appalling yet frivolous remedy to a nonexistent problem is not enough to convince you that these two belong nowhere near the levers of power in this country, perhaps their galling elitism will do the trick.