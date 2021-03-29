The Corner

Stop the Vaccine-Passport Revenge Fantasy

An AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at the local vaccination center in Hagen, Germany, March 19, 2021. (Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters)

This is an idea that won’t die.

Let’s be absolutely clear. Even if you put aside all the privacy and constitutional concerns, vaccine passports do not allow us to reopen the economy faster. Instituting a massive bio-surveillance system would be a hugely costly security fence to wrap around the world. Many people imagine it would “open things up.” In fact, the first thing it would do is close things down, because it bars people from doing things they’ve already been doing throughout the pandemic: shopping, traveling, gathering together, attending weddings and funerals. You would be instituting new and harsher restrictions at

