Strolling Toward a No-Deal Brexit

Yesterday, Boris Johnson spoke of a “strong possibility” of a no-deal Brexit, the greatest of 2019 boogeymen. Politically, a “no-deal” outcome has never been easier for Johnson, who, unlike last year, now enjoys a large parliamentary majority. COVID-19 has also slowed the momentum of the Brexit debate, as politicians and the public take on other pressing matters. As the Scottish comedian Limmy put it, “We’ve left the Brexit in the oven.”

It’s incredible to think about how anti-climactic the finale to the great political drama of yesteryear may, in the end, prove.