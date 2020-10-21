Strong Poll Numbers for Amy Coney Barrett and the Legitimacy of the Supreme Court

The Corner

The Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C. (Yuri Gripas/Reuters)

A Morning Consult poll released Wednesday shows that 51 percent of voters support the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, while only 28 percent are opposed.

Support for Barrett’s confirmation among independents jumped 13 percentage points on net following last week’s confirmation hearings:

“Most of the voting public is under no illusion about what Barrett’s confirmation would mean for the court’s ideological makeup, with 54 percent saying her ascent would make the court more conservative and 23 percent saying it would remain the same,” Morning Consult reports.

Siena/New York Times poll found even better results for those concerned about the integrity and legitimacy of the Supreme Court. The survey asked likely voters: “If Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed to the Supreme Court and Joe Biden is elected president, do you think that Ds should or should not increase the size of the Supreme Court to include more than nine justices?”

By a two-to-one margin — 58 percent to 31 percent — voters are opposed to Court-packing.

With poll numbers like that right now, Democrats would have an incredibly difficult time increasing the number of justices in 2021 if they control the House, the Senate, and the White House.

