This Could Get Very Bad and Last a Very Long Time

A medical worker wearing protective mask at a medical checkpoint at the entrance of Reutershe Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, Italy March 3, 2020. (Flavio Lo Scalzo/Reuters)

The COVID-19 Response Team at Imperial College London has released the results of some new simulations for the U.S. and U.K. predicting how different efforts to fight the disease might pan out. These types of exercises involve strong assumptions and will inevitably be wrong to some extent. But even with that caveat in mind, the numbers are frightening.

Basically, we can have two different goals here. The less disruptive one, “mitigation,” aims to slow the spread of the virus so that it doesn’t overwhelm our ability to treat severe cases. (This is often called “flattening the curve.”) The more aggressive approach, “suppression,” aims to squelch the outbreak entirely.

Here’s a chart showing the simulated effect of some mitigation strategies, such as isolating people who are diagnosed and closing schools. (This simulation is for Great Britain, but the situation isn’t much better in the U.S.) These measures are far better than nothing; they manage to spread out the load on hospitals’ critical-care capacity, and they could reduce deaths by half. But hospital capacity is still overwhelmed many times over.

That’s not good, so what about the more forceful approaches taken in China and South Korea, which require population-wide social distancing? The good news is that this works, as we’ve seen in those places. The bad news is that it works only so long as it’s in effect, at least according to these simulations. Here’s one for the U.S. where the efforts are lifted after five months:

Importantly, though, these are not the only suppression measures that countries might try. As the report notes, “as case numbers fall, it becomes more feasible to adopt intensive testing, contact tracing and quarantine measures akin to the strategies being employed in South Korea today.” It might also be possible to tighten and relax restrictions repeatedly, or tighten them in some places but not others, as needed, which would lessen the total amount of time people spend under harsh social-distancing rules. And again, this is just a simulation that involves tons of guesswork.

But regardless, the upshot here is that we could be actively working to suppress COVID-19 at great financial and social cost — or paying the price in dead bodies for our failure to do so — until a vaccine becomes available. Oh, and that will be about 12 to 18 months.

Also worth reading: It does seem that COVID-19 responds to the weather, which is good news. And we need to start making ventilators and other key equipment as quickly as possible, to bring up that horizontal line in the above charts.

NR PLUS Religion

The End Is Near? Three Apocalyptic Novels

By
When will the world end? People have been asking this question . . . since the beginning. Virtually every religious tradition accounts for the end times. Christianity, with the Second Coming, is no exception. During the public ministry of Jesus, his disciples pressed him on this very point. “Tell us,” they ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Notes from the Great Plague

By
Today in plague news: My favorite Presbyterian church canceled its Sunday worship services for this week. That probably is wise: I am admittedly a little fuzzy on the Calvinist doctrine of predestination, but why take an unnecessary risk? If Americans are, as I hope they are, turning to prayer in these anxious ... Read More
Elections

We Need to Talk about Joe Biden

By
Democrats showed us a surprising amount of cohesion and coordination, when, collectively, they took action to turn Joe Biden’s strong finish in South Carolina into a romp through Super Tuesday. But they may regret this decision sooner than they think — and we may come to despise them for it. Already there ... Read More
National Security & Defense

No to ‘FISA Reform’

By
Thanks to Senators Rand Paul (R., Ken.) and Mike Lee (R., Utah), as well as an amen chorus of Trump loyalists in the House, the president seems poised to fulfill one of the fondest dreams of Clinton and Obama Democrats: Government policy that regards international terrorism as a mere crime, a law-enforcement ... Read More
