The Corner

White House

Suggestive, Not Damning 

By
President Trump speaks to the media before departing from the White House in Washington, D.C., June 2, 2019. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

I’d characterize the conversation as suggestive, but obviously not a smoking gun. There’s nothing here that directly indicates aid is going to be withheld, but certainly nothing that’s inconsistent with it, either. 

It’s not a problem for Trump to ask Zelensky to go back and look at the role of Ukrainian actors in 2016; this is simply asking a foreign leader to cooperate in a probe that has been being undertaken by the United States Department of Justice. Hence, one assumes, the references to Attorney General Bill Barr. 

Asking for an investigation of a political opponent is obviously more troubling. But this is a little fuzzy, since it isn’t clear whether Trump is asking for an investigation of Biden forcing the firing of the prosecutor in question, or asking for an investigation into Hunter Biden, or both. Zelensky says in response to this request from Trump that he’s getting a new, better prosecutor and also says the new prosecutor will look into the situation, “specifically to the company you mentioned” (although this account of the conversation doesn’t record Trump specifically mentioning the energy company that had Hunter Biden on the board). 

Trump repeatedly mentions that Attorney General Barr and Rudy Giuliani will follow up. We know from the Justice Department that Barr never did, but obviously Rudy was knee-deep in this matter. All roads lead to him in terms of what happened subsequent to the call. 

Finally, I think the transcript clearly opens up an avenue of defense, which is that Trump only wanted to know about Ukrainian meddling in the 2016 election and about the propriety of Biden’s pressure campaign against the Ukrainian prosecutor, where the vice president had at least an appearance of impropriety.

Usual caveat: We don’t know what we don’t know, and we will soon learn more.

Comments
Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Rich Lowry is the editor of National Review. He can be reached via email: comments.lowry@nationalreview.com. 

Most Popular

Energy & Environment

Don’t Listen to Greta Thunberg

By
Greta Thunberg needs to get a grip. The celebrity teen climate activist addressed the United Nations and excoriated the assembled worthies: “You all come to us young people for hope. How dare you! You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.” Someone may have stolen her childhood, ... Read More
U.S.

Our Privileged Scolds

By
One theme of the Democratic debates is collective furor — at whom or what is not always clear, other than at Americans who voted for Trump. Or perhaps at America itself for failing the expectations of our moral betters? Yet such rage is so deeply embedded in hypocrisy that it is not merely hard to take; it’s ... Read More
World

Justin Trudeau, Identity-Politics Hypocrite

By
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is desperately trying to apologize for the multiple times he appeared in blackface. He has asked for forgiveness, blaming his behavior on the fact that he comes from “a place of privilege.” But now, he adds, “I have to acknowledge that that comes with a massive blind ... Read More
White House

Team Trump’s Unconvincing Ukraine Spin

By
What offends me most about the whistleblower-Ukraine-Biden story isn’t the obvious corruption of it all. It’s the way members of Team Trump assume we’re all idiots who won’t notice they’ve abruptly shifted their narrative. At first, it seemed like a familiar scenario of allegations met with denials. ... Read More