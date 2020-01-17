Summer Internship at NR

The Corner

National Review is accepting applications for its summer editorial internship. Interns will work in our New York office, receive a modest stipend, participate in every part of the editorial process, and have opportunities to write. Applicants should have an excellent academic record and some experience in student or professional journalism. If you wish to apply, please send a cover letter explaining your interest, a résumé, and two of your best journalistic writing samples (no more, please), all as PDF or Word files (no links, please), to editorial.applications (at) nationalreview.com.

