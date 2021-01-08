SCOTUS Agrees to Hear Case Challenging First Amendment Violations by Kamala Harris and Xavier Becerra against Conservative Nonprofits

The U.S. Supreme Court granted certiorari late Friday to hear Americans for Prosperity Foundation v. Becerra and its companion case, Thomas More Law Center v. Becerra. The two cases challenge significant First Amendment violations against conservative nonprofits by the California attorney general’s office, violations which started under Jerry Brown and flourished under his successors, Kamala Harris (now the vice president-elect) and Xavier Becerra (now Joe Biden’s nominee to run the Department of Health and Human Services, the largest civilian arm of the federal government). I discussed the case in detail in late October. It will likely be argued in the spring and decided around June.

Dan McLaughlin is a senior writer at National Review Online . @baseballcrank