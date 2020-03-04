John Roberts Rebukes Schumer’s ‘Dangerous’ Rhetoric Threatening Kavanaugh and Gorsuch

Chuck Schumer’s statement threatening Justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch earlier Wednesday in a speech on the steps of the Supreme Court was so appalling that Chief Justice John Roberts has issued a public rebuke of the Senate minority leader.

In a written statement, Roberts says that Schumer’s rhetoric is “dangerous”:

“This morning, Senator Schumer spoke at a rally in front of the Supreme Court while a case was being argued inside. Senator Schumer referred to two Members of the Court by name and said he wanted to tell them that “You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You will not know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.” Justices know that criticism comes with the territory, but threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous. All members of the Court will continue to dot their job, without fear or favor, from whatever quarter.”