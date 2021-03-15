The issues change, but the dopey rhetoric is always the same: If there is the slightest chance that Democrats will fail to get what they want from an institution, then its legitimacy is at stake. Practically the whole Democratic jurisprudence is now simply: If a court rules against us, then it is illegitimate.
The Corner
Supreme Court Legitimacy Watch: Florida Edition
