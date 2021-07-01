Supreme Court: No, the California Attorney General Can’t Be Trusted with Donor Lists

This morning, in the case of Americans for Prosperity Foundation v. Bonta, Attorney General of California, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down California’s law requiring charitable organizations to disclose their donors, concluding the law “burdens donors’ First Amendment rights and is not narrowly tailored to an important government interest,” ruling 6 to 3 that the law is unconstitutional.

Writing for the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts noted:

The need for up-front collection is particularly dubious given that California—one of only three States to impose such a requirement, see id., at 420— did not rigorously enforce the disclosure obligation until 2010.

What kind of …