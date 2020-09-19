Hypocrisy Hypocrisy

The Corner

It is the case that during the Merrick Garland fight, a bunch of Republicans said we shouldn’t confirm a new Supreme Court justice before an election — and now say something else.

It’s also the case that a bunch of Democrats at that time said we should confirm a new Supreme Court justice before an election — and now say something else.

Why is only one of these developments considered hypocrisy?

Either we can have a confirmation vote before an election, or we can’t — in which case, “Garland’s seat” was not “stolen,” as Democrats insist. You cannot have it both ways.

It would be easier if we stopped pretending that this fight is about something other than straightforward power politics.

