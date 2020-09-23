The Corner

Law & the Courts

The Court’s Reputation

By

It would take a heart of stone not to laugh at Molly Roberts’s op-ed claiming that with Justice Ginsburg’s death we have lost “any hope of a future in which the Supreme Court is even viewed as an instrument of pure jurisprudence, rather than one of ideology.”

Comments

Roberts also writes that the court’s reputation “took a dagger to the heart when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) refused to grant Merrick Garland so much as a hearing eight months before an election, and met its demise when Brett M. Kavanaugh snagged his post even after ranting and raving before Congress about a left-wing conspiracy.”

In the last Gallup poll on the Supreme Court taken before the Garland nomination, in September 2015, 45 percent of the public approved of its performance and 50 percent disapproved. In the most recent such poll, from July, 58 percent approved and 38 percent disapproved. Some dagger.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Ramesh Ponnuru is a senior editor for National Review, a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and a senior fellow at the National Review Institute.

Most Popular

U.S.

Systemic Racism? Make Them Prove It.

By
I  worked in the criminal-justice system for a quarter century. It is run, day-to-day, by the crème de la crème of graduates from America’s top law schools. Those institutions wear their progressive bona fides on their sleeves and proclaim it for all the world to hear. In their offhand rhetoric — ... Read More
U.S.

Systemic Racism? Make Them Prove It.

By
I  worked in the criminal-justice system for a quarter century. It is run, day-to-day, by the crème de la crème of graduates from America’s top law schools. Those institutions wear their progressive bona fides on their sleeves and proclaim it for all the world to hear. In their offhand rhetoric — ... Read More
NR PLUS Law & the Courts

Why Not Make Democrats Angry?

By
Some of the Right’s leading thinkers, people I hold in the highest esteem, say circumstances are so unusual right now that the president and the Senate should do something other than what they ordinarily would do when a Supreme Court vacancy occurs: nominate and consider a replacement for Justice Ruth Bader ... Read More
NR PLUS Law & the Courts

Why Not Make Democrats Angry?

By
Some of the Right’s leading thinkers, people I hold in the highest esteem, say circumstances are so unusual right now that the president and the Senate should do something other than what they ordinarily would do when a Supreme Court vacancy occurs: nominate and consider a replacement for Justice Ruth Bader ... Read More