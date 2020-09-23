It would take a heart of stone not to laugh at Molly Roberts’s op-ed claiming that with Justice Ginsburg’s death we have lost “any hope of a future in which the Supreme Court is even viewed as an instrument of pure jurisprudence, rather than one of ideology.”

Roberts also writes that the court’s reputation “took a dagger to the heart when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) refused to grant Merrick Garland so much as a hearing eight months before an election, and met its demise when Brett M. Kavanaugh snagged his post even after ranting and raving before Congress about a left-wing conspiracy.”

In the last Gallup poll on the Supreme Court taken before the Garland nomination, in September 2015, 45 percent of the public approved of its performance and 50 percent disapproved. In the most recent such poll, from July, 58 percent approved and 38 percent disapproved. Some dagger.