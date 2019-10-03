SCOTUS Term Preview on Deck for Friday

The Corner

Tomorrow (Friday, October 4), National Review Institute and Pacific Legal Foundation once again join forces for an annual preview of the coming Supreme Court term, with the team of assembled experts – lawyers Michael A. Carvin, Thomas C. Goldstein, and Elbert Lin will comprise the panel, with NRI fellow Ramesh Ponnuru holding down the moderating duties – giving their more-than-two-cents about the most important cases the Justices will be hearing (and should be). CSPAN will be broadcasting live, so tune in at Noon (Eastern) to catch the wisdom. There will be a lot of it.

