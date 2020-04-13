Supreme Court Will Hear Arguments by Tele-Conference

The United States Supreme Court issued a historic notice this morning, announcing that the justices will hear oral argument by telephone conference in a limited number of cases hearings on which had been postponed due to the coronavirus.

The Court’s announcement (available here, courtesy of scotusblog.com), lists ten previously postponed cases that will be scheduled for argument by phone, on six different dates between May 4 and May 13.

On Twitter, U-Texas law prof Steve Vladeck reported that the Court has advised counsel in the remaining cases the Court would otherwise have heard this term that those cases are adjourned. That is, they will not be decided this term without argument; they will be decided after oral argument is scheduled in the Court’s fall term, which begins in October.