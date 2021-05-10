CNN and Lawfare contributor Susan Hennessey has announced that she has been hired by the Biden-Harris Justice Department in the National Security Division. Personnel is policy. This is yet another illustration of what this administration really is. The theory of Joe Biden’s presidency, at least when his boosters are talking to centrists rather than to each other, is that Biden was the “reality is not Twitter” candidate who won the Democratic primary and the general election by appealing to normal people who do not marinate in the insanities of the Democrats’ activist base. The reality is that Biden has been more …
The Corner
Susan Hennessey Brings Resistance Twitter to the Biden DOJ
Recommended
Biden Set to Push Critical Race Theory on U.S. Schools
The woke revolution in the classroom is about to go federal.
Texas Democrat Resigns after Calling Tim Scott an 'Oreo'
‘It was insensitive, and I have embarrassed myself and my party by its use,’ O’Connor said.
COVID-19 Rewired Our Brains
It’s time for a mass deprogramming.
Is Coke Rethinking Woke?
Why the soft-drink giant is pulling back from its left-wing posturing.
In Defense of Teenage Knife Fighting
Since when do we need the cops to intervene in the recreational stabbings of our youth?
The Great California Exodus
A look at why droves are leaving the state.
The Latest
Five Magic Words to Fix the Economy: Go and Get a Job
Progressives argue it is ‘rational’ for people to sit at home if the government pays them more than would an employer. This is an argument for losers.
Facebook's 'Oversight Board' Declines to Bail Out Zuckerberg on Trump Ban
The oversight board kicked the decision back to Facebook, effectively refusing to play its intended role.
Kinzinger Claims McCarthy Dismissed His Warning of Violence at Capitol
Kinzinger was one of ten House Republicans to vote in favor of impeaching Trump.
Sanders Urges Biden to Abandon Infrastructure Negotiations, Proceed without GOP Support
‘The bottom line is the American people want results,’ he said.
McCarthy Backs Stefanik for House GOP Conference Chair
The vote to oust Cheney is expected to take place Wednesday.
Joe Biden Leaves God Out of the National Day of Prayer
Missing the most important thing