‘Systemic Racism’ and the Biden Administration, Continued

The campus of Yale University (Michelle McLoughlin/Reuters)

As I noted yesterday, it’s expected that the Biden administration will reverse the Trump administration’s position supporting the appeal to the Supreme Court by Asian-American students who maintain that Harvard discriminates against Asian-American applicants in admissions (Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard).

Today, the Justice Department notified the U.S. District Court in Connecticut that the Biden administration was dropping a similar lawsuit filed by the Trump administration against Yale. The Trump Justice Department alleged that Asians and whites were only one-tenth to one-quarter as likely to be admitted to Yale as similarly situated blacks.

As a friend emails, “. . . it is . . . something . . . to do this [drop the Yale suit] a mere eight days after issuing a presidential “Memorandum Condemning and Combating Racism, Xenophobia, and Intolerance Against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States.”

Maybe this is what the administration means by “racial equity.”