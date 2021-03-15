Take a Little Time with the Man of the Year, St. Joseph

Pope Francis kisses a statue of St. Joseph and Jesus in Lima, Peru, January 21, 2018. (Alessandra Tarantino/Reuters Pool)

Pope Francis announced the Year of St. Joseph in December 2020, on the feast of the Immaculate Conception. At a time of such fear of death and when gender ideology is wrecking havoc on the human person, it’s much needed. St. Joseph is a father and husband and protector. He is a pray-er. He is quiet and confident. He is a servant. He is a just man — virtuous and kind.

Advertisement

Tomorrow, Tuesday, at 2 p.m. EST — in the month and week of St. Joseph — I’ll be talking with Fr. Peter John Cameron, O.P., about St. Joseph. He just wrote this reflection, with a beautiful prayer that imagines how St. Joseph might have prayed with Jesus as a child. You can read it here.

RSVP to join us Tuesday here. And pass it on to the men in your life or women who love them.