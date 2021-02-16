The Corner

Politics & Policy

Take Ron DeSantis Seriously (and Literally)

By

Marc Caputo of Politico has a great piece on the rising star of Ron DeSantis, who at this very early juncture looks like a Republican who could unite the party — he’s combative with a populist edge, and at the same time, he’s a conservative very serious about governing.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Recommended

The Latest