5,000 Miles from Camp David

I’m more of a peacenik than most of the editors here at National Review, and I’d be more open to negotiating with the Taliban than our editorial is.

That being said, I don’t object to any particular in the editorial itself, but I don’t think the headline — “The Taliban Shouldn’t Get within 5,000 Miles of Camp David” — is quite right.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I don’t want to speak for anyone else around here, but I suspect that there are all sorts of places within 5,000 miles of Camp David that at least a few of my more hawkish NR colleagues would be very happy to see Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada and his colleagues: Gitmo, the supermax lockup at Florence, Colo., possibly a very quiet little corner of the Everglades . . .

Of course, it’s only about 6,700 miles from Camp David to Afghanistan, so we might want to revise that figure.