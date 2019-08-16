Ten Things that Caught My Eye (August 16, 2019)

The Corner

1. Iraqi church formerly defaced by ISIS rededicated on Assumption feast

2. Iraqi Christian Girl Learns Spiritual Warfare on Mosul Battlefield

3. This is becoming more a part of first-world culture and it’s poison to us all: British Columbia man with ALS chooses medically assisted death after years of struggling to fund 24-hour care

4. Why The World Needs To Allow Women To Shout Their Adoptions

5. Knights of Columbus Open Critical Conversation for Parents on Child Sex Abuse

6. FCC talks about a 24 hour three digit national suicide hotline

7. This is worth watching:

8. From a forest in China to the streets of Manhattan, China’s underground church is underground no more

9. Johnny Tremain: One of My Favorite Books

10. How Ramona Quimby Helps Kids Make Sense of This Unstable World

