Ten Things that Caught My Eye (August 16, 2019)

7. This is worth watching:

You said "'What punishments of God are not gifts?' Do you really believe that?" @andersoncooper asks comedian Stephen Colbert, choking back tears as they discuss grief.

"Yes," Colbert replies. "It's a gift to exist, and with existence comes suffering. There's no escaping that." pic.twitter.com/mf5VHsVmjZ

— CNN (@CNN) August 16, 2019