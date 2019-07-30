The Corner

Ten Things that Caught My Eye (July 30, 2019)

By

1. Is Pope Francis headed to Iraq?

2. Faith-based help and addiction in the slums of Buenos Aires.

3. What Happens When Abortion Isn’t a Woman’s Choice?

4. Feminists for Life will have an intern briefing on the Hill on Thursday. Go if you consider yourself pro-choice or pro-life. . . Details here.

5. A trauma surgeon on the hardest part of her job

6. HUD Approves Vouchers for Housing After Foster Care

7. About that Bill Cassidy-Kyrsten Sinema paid family leave bill

8. Russell Moore on the aging face app

9. A husband and wife talk about St. Mark.

10. The Washington Post remembers a good man, Bill Schulz. (Do read Dave Shiftlett’s “My Editor Helped Win the Cold War,” if you haven’t.)

