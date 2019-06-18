The Corner

Ten Things that Caught My Eye (June 18, 2019)

1. CNN: Couple use Twitter to rescue newborn girl abandoned in Indian garbage dump

2. Ashley McGuire: Cultivating a Pro-Adoption Culture

3. Naomi Schaefer Riley: Hoping for honest coverage of the Indian Child Welfare Act 

4. Arthur Brooks: Social media should be a complement to real life. Not a substitute.

5. Mary Eberstadt’s column on Michael Brendan Dougherty’s book

6. There will be a Eucharistic procession on Capitol Hill this weekend

7. Girl, 12, with rare disorder creates teddy bears that hide IV bags for young patients

8. Not a bad summer reading list, via Dorothy Day

9. Bring back hymnals

10. If we could spend more time on retreats along the lines of this, we might all be in a better place.

Plus:

If you’re interested in religion and culture and foreign policy, you might want to be getting this Providence magazine e-mail.

About the GIVEN Forum

Talking with Christopher Scalia about his father’s faith

Are you a spiritual perfectionist? Colleen Carroll Campbell has some thoughts on the cure.

