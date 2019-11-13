The Corner

Culture

Ten Things That Caught My Eye (November 13, 2019)

By

1.

2.

3.

4. Kay Warren talks with Kelly Rosati for Christianity Today about children and mental illness and what families need (both women have intimate experience on the matter).

5. Denver Adoption Day brings stability and love to teenager

6. My friend Archbishop Jose Gomez of Los Angeles (born in Mexico), who just wanted to be a priest and is now the president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops

7. Miss USA 2020: Madeline Delp Is Out to Become the First Wheelchair Contestant 

8. American Girl Catalog Features Girl with Down Syndrome 

9. Michael Wear on why we’re not supposed to talk about religion and politics at the dinner table:

10. Dolly Parton: My life purpose is to ‘do something for God;’ ‘until He says stop, I’ll keep going’

Plus: Today’s conversation on Adopting a Culture of Life and Love: Protecting and Defending Vulnerable Children and Families Against the Cruelties of Indifference and Ideology:

 

 

Comments

Also, here, a conversation I was part of last night about the late Monsignor Lorenzo Albacete:

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

White House

Nikki Haley Has a Point

By
Nikki Haley isn’t a Deep Stater. She’s not a saboteur. She wouldn’t undermine the duly elected president, no siree! That’s the message that comes along with Haley’s new memoir With All Due Respect. In that book, she gives the politician’s review of her career so far, shares some details about her ... Read More
White House

Trump vs. the ‘Policy Community’

By
When it comes to Russia, I am with what Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman calls the American “policy community.” Vindman, of course, is one of the House Democrats’ star impeachment witnesses. His haughtiness in proclaiming the policy community and his membership in it grates, throughout his 340-page ... Read More
Law & the Courts

DACA’s Day in Court

By
When President Obama unilaterally changed immigration policy after repeatedly and correctly insisting that he lacked the constitutional power to do it, he said that congressional inaction had forced his hand. In the case of his first major unilateral move — “Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals,” which ... Read More
Books

A Preposterous Review

By
A   Georgetown University professor named Charles King has reviewed my new book The Case for Nationalism for Foreign Affairs, and his review is a train wreck. It is worth dwelling on, not only because the review contains most of the lines of attack against my book, but because it is extraordinarily shoddy and ... Read More