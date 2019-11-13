Ten Things That Caught My Eye (November 13, 2019)

1.

The car of Armenian church leaders who were shot at were traveling to Deir ez-Zor to inspect an Armenian Catholic Church which has suffered damage due to the Syrian conflict.https://t.co/GXtJNmCLEp — The Philos Project (@philosproject) November 13, 2019

2.

So hard to watch Kurds, Christians & Yazidis being attacked by Turkey in NE #Syria while President #Erdogan is in our country. They are guilty of war crimes against civilians. Time for sanctions and a no-fly zone. https://t.co/rDLJi6nqBz — Nadine Maenza (@nadinemaenza) November 13, 2019

3.

Thank you, Baidar, for risking your life to serve alongside American troops in the Middle East. We congratulate you on all the work you put in to earn your citizenship and are so proud to call you a fellow American! 🇺🇸🗽🦅https://t.co/cilr3t5CKB — World Relief Spokane (@WRSpokane) November 13, 2019

4. Kay Warren talks with Kelly Rosati for Christianity Today about children and mental illness and what families need (both women have intimate experience on the matter).

5. Denver Adoption Day brings stability and love to teenager

6. My friend Archbishop Jose Gomez of Los Angeles (born in Mexico), who just wanted to be a priest and is now the president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops

7. Miss USA 2020: Madeline Delp Is Out to Become the First Wheelchair Contestant

8. American Girl Catalog Features Girl with Down Syndrome

9. Michael Wear on why we’re not supposed to talk about religion and politics at the dinner table:

10. Dolly Parton: My life purpose is to ‘do something for God;’ ‘until He says stop, I’ll keep going’

Plus: Today’s conversation on Adopting a Culture of Life and Love: Protecting and Defending Vulnerable Children and Families Against the Cruelties of Indifference and Ideology:

Also, here, a conversation I was part of last night about the late Monsignor Lorenzo Albacete: