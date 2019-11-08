Ten Things that Caught My Eye (November 8, 2019)

1. A D.C. event you are invited to next week: Adopting a Culture of Life and Love: Protecting and Defending Vulnerable Children and Families Against the Cruelties of Indifference and Ideology
3 months have passed since pastor Aaron Mendez and Alfredo Castillo de Luna, a coworker at a migrant shelter in northern Mexico, were kidnapped
They are still missing, with no information on there whereabouts
Please be praying for Aaron & Alfredo https://t.co/SjeqXq8wwz
— Matthew Soerens (@MatthewSoerens) November 8, 2019
NYPD 911 scandal: "He told his fraudulent call center not to target victims in Manhattan, court documents said, because 'those people got attorneys.'… 'We want all the bad neighborhoods.'” With bonus HIPAA violations! https://t.co/v0xypX9No4
— Walter Olson (@walterolson) November 8, 2019
Gov. Cuomo asked lawyers to volunteer to help prisoners apply for clemency. Lawyers devoted thousands of hours. Yet, Gov. Cuomo has not approved a single application sent to him in 2 years. How discouraging to the inmates as well as the volunteer lawyers! https://t.co/pVeYeYCmlZ
— Pat Nolan (@PatNolan4Justic) November 8, 2019
5. Adoption and Foster Care: 3 Important Things to Remember
6. Megan McArdle: Here’s the weird thing about a post-Christian Christendom
The best of America. @SalenaZito https://t.co/wR47u8n4lh
— Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) November 8, 2019
8. The Fury and Glory of St. Elizabeth of the Trinity
9. If canonized, Dorothy Day would be a saint for a ‘polarized’ world
(Her feast day would probably be today.)
10. My friends at the Catholic Information Center announce an annual event in honor of a late friend: Inaugural Fr. James V. Schall Lecture