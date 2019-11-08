Ten Things that Caught My Eye (November 8, 2019)

The Corner

1. A D.C. event you are invited to next week: Adopting a Culture of Life and Love: Protecting and Defending Vulnerable Children and Families Against the Cruelties of Indifference and Ideology

5. Adoption and Foster Care: 3 Important Things to Remember

6. Megan McArdle: Here’s the weird thing about a post-Christian Christendom

8. The Fury and Glory of St. Elizabeth of the Trinity

9. If canonized, Dorothy Day would be a saint for a ‘polarized’ world

(Her feast day would probably be today.)

10. My friends at the Catholic Information Center announce an annual event in honor of a late friend: Inaugural Fr. James V. Schall Lecture

 

