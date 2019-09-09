Ten Things That Caught My Eye (September 9, 2019)

1. I’ve been looking forward to reading this article: “Wanted: More (and Better) Foster Parents: Church-based programs aim to prepare families for the challenge of taking in kids in need”

(Also a little more on Naomi Schaefer Riley’s report about how to help foster parents here.)

2.

Reminding myself of the #beauty in the world. Oh that we all might care about kids in foster care like 7 year old Adeline. Love it. https://t.co/jXiDi7pAsc — Kelly Rosati (@KellyMRosati) September 9, 2019

3. On maternity homes in D.C., including the Northwest Center and the Capitol Hill Pregnancy Center

4. Time: “A Heavily Pregnant Migrant Crossed the U.S. Border Experiencing Contractions. American Doctors Stopped Her Labor, Then Sent Her Back to Mexico”

5. A plea for prayer that the White House does not close our doors to refugees

6. Dr. Grazie Christie:

Bernie Sanders will probably be asked to defend his quick pivot to promoting abortion in the developing world. He may choose to simply apologize for his flat-footed response and point out that he walked it back a bit, switching to “birth control” and “women in poor countries . . . who may not necessarily want to have large numbers of babies.” If so, Sanders would be missing a critical opportunity. This could be his chance to champion a culture of solidarity in the environmental movement, a culture where everyone in the human family is included when we make our calculations — a culture where everyone is valued equally.

7. Washington Post: ‘UVA has ruined us’: Health system sues thousands of patients, seizing paychecks and putting liens on homes

8. Gerry Bradley: Stigmatizing and Prosecuting Pornography

9. New York Times: “A Boy Was Bullied for His Homemade T-Shirt. Now the University of Tennessee Is Selling It.”

10. Mother Teresa’s 15 Tips to Help You Become More Humble