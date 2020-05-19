The Corner

Culture

Ten Things that Caught My Eye Today: Acts of Bravery & More (May 19, 2020)

By

1. Churches say they don’t want to be among the last to reopen

2. Hope, Fear and Grief: Wuhan After the Lockdown Ends

3.  Doctor who delayed retirement to fight pandemic at low-income hospital dies of COVID-19

4. Acts of bravery are the pandemic’s grace notes

5. Tom Hibbs: Isolated, angry and destructive — the America we can’t have when we emerge

6. America at Its Best from the George W. Bush Institute

7. On a ventilator while carrying twins

8. John Paul II’s mom chose life after her doctor advised an abortion

9. Centenary of John Paul II’s birth highlights continuity with Pope Francis

10. What is acedia, how do you pronounce it, and why does this priest tweet about it?

