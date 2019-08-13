Ten Things that Caught My Eye Today (August 13, 2019)

1. Gratitude and prayers for a brave father and for USA Today printing this about how he wants to help his daughter and the obstacles he faces

2. Claudia Rosett from Hong Kong: “The whole free world should be speaking up to support the demands of the people of Hong Kong.”

3. The movie Unplanned is on available on DVD today.

4. An adoption/foster-care dream from a foster mother (hear more from Lisa Wheeler here and here).

5. On the Human Life Review’s website: Letting Weeping Spend the Night

6. Karen Swallow Prior on Toni Morrison

7. This Tikvah Fund free online course looks like great fun: Ruth Wisse teaches Sholem Aleichem’s Tevye the Dairyman.”

8. Public Discourse: On Residential City Streets, People Are More Important Than Parking

9. Hiring those with disabilities isn’t charity, it’s good business

10. Gratitude opens doors; entitlement shuts them.