Ten Things that Caught My Eye Today (August 14, 2019)

1. Of course the doubling-down-on-abortion town hall would happen on a Sunday — by Kirsten Gillibrand, who still “identifies” as Catholic.

2. Gary Rosen in WSJ: To Really Learn, Our Children Need the Power of Play

3. Robert P. George on Immigration and American Exceptionalism

4. George Weigel on heroism and the priesthood

5. From 2017: Matthew Hennessey on the priesthood as a heroic vocation (to mark Maximilian Kolbe’s feast day today)

(By the way, do you know about Matthew’s book on Gen X leadership? Read it while there’s still time. It’s running out.)

6. Lord, have mercy: Another NYPD officer has died by suicide, the eighth in 2019

7. A Colson Center symposium on purity culture and Christian morality

8.

Um, I’m not convinced the people behind this audiobook cover art knew what A Modest Propsal is about… pic.twitter.com/AVwwJl8wnk — Fergus Butler-Gallie (@_F_B_G_) August 13, 2019

9. This tweet:

Thought: I don’t watch much cable news these days but it seems every time I do, it’s always about politics. Panel after panel on what someone said. I wish there was more in-depth reporting and features on genuine news stories around the world. It’s all pundits all the time. — Daniel Darling (@dandarling) August 14, 2019

is an excuse to post Bill Buckley and Mortimer Adler talking about angels:

I only have that clip handy because I included it in my weekly email last Saturday. I usually include a Firing Line clip or another kind of WFB flashback. If you’re interested, subscribe here.

10.

Humility is not assuming you’re the first one to ask the hard questions. Wisdom is mining the treasure trove of those who’ve gone before and have tackled those questions. — Karen Swallow Prior (@KSPrior) August 14, 2019

PLUS: On city streets in August