Ten Things that Caught My Eye Today (August 15, 2019)

1. Russell Moore talks with Kay Warren about mental illness, suicide, and living with the death of her son.

2. Michigan adoptive family is back in court with the Becket Fund

3. Naomi Schaefer Riley on legislation in New York that would make it harder to help kids in seriously neglectful situations

Advertisement

Advertisement

4. What are the Social and Psychological Costs of Our Computer-Mediated Lives?

5.

“With private help now bid up to $50 an hour, Janet and her two sisters have been forced to do what millions of families in an aging America have done: take up second, unpaid jobs caring full time for their [elderly] mother” https://t.co/9z0gup5Ufm — W Bradford Wilcox (@WilcoxNMP) August 15, 2019

6.

I know how horrid Twitter can be at its worst, but for me, it's mostly a wonderful diversion from the trials of a caregiver's life. All I have to do is push a button and suddenly I'm at a cocktail party full of nice, smart, interesting, caring people. Bless you all! — Terry Teachout (@TerryTeachout1) August 15, 2019

7. The Washington Post is hiring a “social issues” editor, which includes religion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

8. Labor Department Rule Broadens Religious Protections in Federal Contracting

9. Notre Dame acquires G.K. Chesterton’s library

10. Someone will appreciate this: What Hans Urs von Balthasar learned from St. Ignatius