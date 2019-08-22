Ten Things that Caught My Eye Today (August 22, 2019)

1. Speak up for those facing sexual violence

2. Lori Windham from the Becket Fund:

There is not a one-size-fits-all solution to the foster care and adoption crisis. Instead, we need all hands on deck to support foster children and their families.

3.

Amidst econ good news, there is this sobering news👇🏽 https://t.co/k998R8OUJV — W Bradford Wilcox (@WilcoxNMP) August 22, 2019

4. What My Daughter with Down Syndrome Taught Me About Happiness – and Love

5. On The Public Discourse from R. J. Snell: The Nones: Education without Divinity or Selfhood

6. From The Federalist: The Right’s Biggest Struggle Today Is Confronting What The Market Does To Communities

7. In Commentary: O Oberlin, My Oberlin

8. In City Journal: The Provocations of Camille Paglia

9.

Sci-fi author Ray Bradbury was born 99 years ago today. Bradbury wrote stories that tried to hypnotize us into finding the future oddly familiar, so that we might go forward to meet it not in fearful uncertainty but with courage.https://t.co/PCJEVHkF3e — The New Atlantis (@tnajournal) August 22, 2019

10. A beautiful new journal on faith from Bishop Robert Barron’s Word on Fire Institute