Ten Things that Caught My Eye Today (August 5, 2019)

1. Beautiful story from ESPN on a Carmelite cloister. Watch and read.

3. There’s wisdom here.

4. Christianity Today: They Tried to Kill Me for My Christian Faith. So I Fled. A Sudanese refugee’s remarkable story.

5. Karl Zinsmeister in City Journal: Want to Help American Civil Society? Bolster churches

6. Jeff Jacoby: Our world has serious problems. Having more babies can help solve them

7. Peggy Wehmeyer in the Dallas Morning News: If journalists would cover abortion with impartiality, maybe they could gain the trust of Trump voters

8. ‘A whole new world’: New law lets Pennsylvania foster kids attend college tuition-free

9. Archbishop Charles Chaput: Treating the symptoms in a culture of violence doesn’t work. We need to look deeper. Until we’re willing to do that, nothing fundamental will change.​

10. Dorothy Day on the hard work of the Gospel

Crush This Evil

Yesterday, in the Texan border town of El Paso, a young white supremacist opened fire at a Walmart, killing 20 people and injuring dozens more. His intention, per a manifesto he left on the website 8chan, was to exact revenge against “the Hispanic invasion of Texas,” to forestall what he called “cultural ... Read More
The Democrats Break Left

The times, they are a-changin’ . . . Ah, the good ol’ days of . . . April, or so, when conservative critics of the Democratic party could still count on being lectured to about the enduring moderation of Team Blue and chastised for paying so much attention to such figures as Representative Alexandria ... Read More
U.S. Women’s Soccer Outearned the Men

In the aftermath of an impressive World Cup win for the U.S. Women’s Soccer team, the players and their fans grew increasingly lurid in demanding “equal pay” with the men’s team -- echoing the grievances aired in the team’s lawsuit against U.S Soccer for alleged sex discrimination. The gambit reached ... Read More
‘You and Your Kind’

Charlie, it is true that New York City has very strict gun-control laws. It adopted them in the early 20th century during a wave of anti-immigrant hysteria. From the New York Times: In 1911, the first person convicted for illegal gun possession under New York's Sullivan law was Marino Rossi, who was arrested ... Read More
For the Democrats, It’s Winnowing Time

Winnow: verb. To expose (grain or other substances) to the wind or to a current of air so that the lighter particles (as chaff or other refuse matter) are separated or blown away. — Oxford English Dictionary It is time to dust off this marvelously appropriate verb for its quadrennial use to describe the ... Read More