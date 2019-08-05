Ten Things that Caught My Eye Today (August 5, 2019)

1. Beautiful story from ESPN on a Carmelite cloister. Watch and read.
2.
So many people to pray for at Mass this morning:
“Put to death…immorality, impurity, passion, evil desire, the greed that is idolatry. Stop lying to one another…Here there is not Greek/Jew,barbarian/Scythian, slave/free; but Christ is all and in all.
— Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) August 4, 2019
3. There’s wisdom here.
THREAD:
I’m often asked why I don’t comment on this particular issue or speak up about that one.
Since I’m one who speaks up about a lot, it’s a fair question. ….
— Karen Swallow Prior (@KSPrior) August 3, 2019
4. Christianity Today: They Tried to Kill Me for My Christian Faith. So I Fled. A Sudanese refugee’s remarkable story.
5. Karl Zinsmeister in City Journal: Want to Help American Civil Society? Bolster churches
6. Jeff Jacoby: Our world has serious problems. Having more babies can help solve them
7. Peggy Wehmeyer in the Dallas Morning News: If journalists would cover abortion with impartiality, maybe they could gain the trust of Trump voters
8. ‘A whole new world’: New law lets Pennsylvania foster kids attend college tuition-free
9. Archbishop Charles Chaput: Treating the symptoms in a culture of violence doesn’t work. We need to look deeper. Until we’re willing to do that, nothing fundamental will change.
10. Dorothy Day on the hard work of the Gospel