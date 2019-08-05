Ten Things that Caught My Eye Today (August 5, 2019)

1. Beautiful story from ESPN on a Carmelite cloister. Watch and read.

2.

So many people to pray for at Mass this morning:

“Put to death…immorality, impurity, passion, evil desire, the greed that is idolatry. Stop lying to one another…Here there is not Greek/Jew,barbarian/Scythian, slave/free; but Christ is all and in all. — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) August 4, 2019

3. There’s wisdom here.

THREAD: I’m often asked why I don’t comment on this particular issue or speak up about that one. Since I’m one who speaks up about a lot, it’s a fair question. …. — Karen Swallow Prior (@KSPrior) August 3, 2019

4. Christianity Today: They Tried to Kill Me for My Christian Faith. So I Fled. A Sudanese refugee’s remarkable story.

Advertisement

5. Karl Zinsmeister in City Journal: Want to Help American Civil Society? Bolster churches

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

6. Jeff Jacoby: Our world has serious problems. Having more babies can help solve them

7. Peggy Wehmeyer in the Dallas Morning News: If journalists would cover abortion with impartiality, maybe they could gain the trust of Trump voters

8. ‘A whole new world’: New law lets Pennsylvania foster kids attend college tuition-free

9. Archbishop Charles Chaput: Treating the symptoms in a culture of violence doesn’t work. We need to look deeper. Until we’re willing to do that, nothing fundamental will change.​

10. Dorothy Day on the hard work of the Gospel