Ten Things That Caught My Eye Today (August 7, 2019)

1. The crisis of American loneliness

2. N.J. suicide law called ‘utter failure’ of government, society

3. Assisted suicides in Washington State went up 25 percent last year. The law has given people in pain an off-ramp. It’s a grave betrayal of humanity.

4.

Good piece. But rather than fearing something like weapon leveraging, they should fear a culture following through on the logical implications of admitting that abortion rights are not absolute. https://t.co/GeYDe5fZ7Y — Charlie Camosy (@CCamosy) August 7, 2019

5. The FDA is cracking down on mail-order abortion pills.

Advertisement

6. The Catholic Association files at the Supreme Court on behalf of Catholic Social Services in Philadelphia in their fight to help foster children there

7. A priest in D.C. offers some free speechwriting to the president or someone:

I am partially to blame for this and so is my party. We have contributed to the atmosphere of anger and blame that has driven some individuals beyond the boiling point. I realize that I harbor too much hatred for my opponents. I have failed to listen to them. I have failed to express my disagreement with them in a respectful manner. I have engaged in personal attacks or have repeated those of others. I have demonized my opponents and delighted when others did so. Yes, I and my party have contributed to the epidemic of anger in this country. Admitting my part, I reach out to my political adversaries and ask them to consider theirs; I suggest that we are all to blame. I hereby commit to engage in self-scrutiny and to curb my personal attacks on those with whom I disagree; I ask my opponents to do the same. I would like to participate in a month of national mourning, repentance, and reparation for the damage that has been caused and to which I have contributed. May God have mercy us and grant us a time of peace and change.

8. Via the Becket Fund: Two siblings and star high-school tennis players are going to court to defend their right to compete in the state championships while keeping their Sabbath day.

9. I think it’s a better world because the Knights of Columbus are in it — motivating people, educating people, often helping people in their most desperate and intimate needs. Moving governments, too. (I watched closely as they successfully pushed the U.S. and other nations to recognize the ISIS genocide of Christians and other religious minorities, and they continue to keep the lives of these people and the existence of Christianity there a priority, keeping close to the ground there.) Their charitable work is a blessing and what Christians are supposed to be doing. They try to build up family life and a more tender civilization (of love). They’re having their annual convention now, and here’s a rundown of some of what they’ve been up to, and announcing new efforts to Native-American communities and refugees at the U.S.-Mexican border.

Advertisement

10.

Advertisement

I’m amazed at how often Christians dismiss the idea of civility and having a good tone in our discussions. The New Testament is full of imperatives for leaders to cultivate gentleness, to speak with grace, to make strong prophetic arguments with kindness. — Daniel Darling (@dandarling) August 7, 2019

His Dignity Revolution book would be a good one to read about now.