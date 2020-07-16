The Corner

World

Ten Things that Caught My Eye Today: Brutal DeHumanization in Xinjiang & More (July 16, 2020)

By

1.  CNN: Disturbing video shows hundreds of blindfolded prisoners in Xinjiang

 

2.

3.

4.  Democratic Lawmaking and the Creation of International Abortion Rights

5. In India, child labour victims struggle to receive state compensation

“Children work at all hours, have no understanding of working hours or wages, and are scared to speak up in front of authorities,” said Nirmala Gorana, general secretary of the charity Bandhua Mukti Morcha (Bonded Labour Liberation Front).

“All forms of child labour are bonded labour and all rescued children should be made eligible for (compensation),” he said.

6. Catholic church connected to Knights of Columbus defaced with Satanic symbols

7. Ventura City Council votes to remove St. Junípero statues

8. Crux: Minorities under attack as PM pushes’ tolerant’ Pakistan

A Christian was gunned down because he rented in a Muslim neighborhood in northwest Peshawar, not far from the border with Afghanistan.

Another Christian, pastor Haroon Sadiq Cheeda, his wife and 12-year-old son were beaten by their Muslim neighbors in eastern Punjab and told to leave their village. The attackers screamed “you are infidels.”

“Imran Khan no doubt wants a more tolerant Pakistan, wants more accommodation for minorities, but the problem is he nullifies all of this by empowering extremist elements, so much so that it seems they can dictate to the state,” said Zahid Hussain, analyst and author of two books that track militancy in the region.

9. Janice Dean blasts NY Gov. Cuomo’s ‘tone-deaf’ media tour: ‘It’s not funny’

10. Five Siblings Separated in Foster Care Reunited After Adoption in Texas

The couple first fostered a newborn, who is now two years old, then two of his siblings, before finding out they were also related to older twin boys. The Bonuras got to know the older twin boys through visitations. “They were just precious and we loved them,” said Andi Bonura.

After carefully considering the commitment involved in the decision to adopt, Thomas said they decided to take a “leap of faith.”

Comments

The couple transports their eight kids around in a 12-seater mini-van, meaning they have two more seats if they ever wanted to adopt again.

Comments

return-icon Return to The Corner

Most Popular

NR PLUS U.S.

Another Confederate Soldier Falls

By
I  was born in 1952, during the presidency of Harry Truman. Nine years later, this country began its centennial commemoration of the Civil War. I was completely swept up in it, writing letters to chambers of commerce all around the battle-affected states to solicit information on nearby battlefields, both ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Another Confederate Soldier Falls

By
I  was born in 1952, during the presidency of Harry Truman. Nine years later, this country began its centennial commemoration of the Civil War. I was completely swept up in it, writing letters to chambers of commerce all around the battle-affected states to solicit information on nearby battlefields, both ... Read More
U.S.

We Need to Confront Reality

By
I will be out next week; you’ve got to spend time with your loved ones in a safe way when you can these days. Wrapping up the week: a look at the frustrating power of denial in the face of great danger, what we can trust about the data and what is likely to be inaccurate, the difficult recognition that an end ... Read More
U.S.

We Need to Confront Reality

By
I will be out next week; you’ve got to spend time with your loved ones in a safe way when you can these days. Wrapping up the week: a look at the frustrating power of denial in the face of great danger, what we can trust about the data and what is likely to be inaccurate, the difficult recognition that an end ... Read More
World

France’s Failed Color-Blind Experiment

By
In 1784, Immanuel Kant published Answering the Question: What Is Enlightenment?, a short essay that would become the cornerstone of a world-changing philosophical movement. For Kant, history was an inescapable odyssey from ignorance to reason, from prejudice to universality, from immaturity to liberation. While ... Read More
World

France’s Failed Color-Blind Experiment

By
In 1784, Immanuel Kant published Answering the Question: What Is Enlightenment?, a short essay that would become the cornerstone of a world-changing philosophical movement. For Kant, history was an inescapable odyssey from ignorance to reason, from prejudice to universality, from immaturity to liberation. While ... Read More
Culture

First Cow Is an Anti-Masculine Anti-Western

By
When indie filmmaker Kelly Reichardt’s latest film First Cow opened just before the COVID lockdown, she drew a line in the sand separating her queer feminist agenda from Hollywood convention. First Cow became the most critically acclaimed film of 2020 and now that it’s back via streaming services, ... Read More
Culture

First Cow Is an Anti-Masculine Anti-Western

By
When indie filmmaker Kelly Reichardt’s latest film First Cow opened just before the COVID lockdown, she drew a line in the sand separating her queer feminist agenda from Hollywood convention. First Cow became the most critically acclaimed film of 2020 and now that it’s back via streaming services, ... Read More
NR PLUS Impromptus

Kareem stands tall, &c.

By
The world is full of rotten news, and people disappoint you: including celebrities. I was so pleased by an op-ed by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: here. “Where Is the Outrage Over Anti-Semitism in Sports and Hollywood?” Yes. Abdul-Jabbar names names: names of anti-Semites -- athletes, pop stars -- and their allies. He ... Read More
NR PLUS Impromptus

Kareem stands tall, &c.

By
The world is full of rotten news, and people disappoint you: including celebrities. I was so pleased by an op-ed by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: here. “Where Is the Outrage Over Anti-Semitism in Sports and Hollywood?” Yes. Abdul-Jabbar names names: names of anti-Semites -- athletes, pop stars -- and their allies. He ... Read More