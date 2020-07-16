Ten Things that Caught My Eye Today: Brutal DeHumanization in Xinjiang & More (July 16, 2020)

1. CNN: Disturbing video shows hundreds of blindfolded prisoners in Xinjiang

Leaked Drone footage of shackles and blindfolded Uigher Muslims led from trains. @YourAnonCentral pic.twitter.com/bApKYw3FB4 — Only in Vegas ➐ ➐ ➐ (@Covid_702) July 15, 2020

There is a genocide happening — right before our eyes — in China right now. https://t.co/weyJbX0a9R — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) July 16, 2020

2.

It's a strange society that says, on the one hand, let's all stay home and sacrifice to save the vulnerable elderly and then on the other hand advocates to kill them. Either we believe people are fully human beings despite their cognitive disabilities or we don't. https://t.co/pPJFsY8OFT — Daniel Darling (@dandarling) July 15, 2020

3.

A deeply important study from Dr. Bruce and her team of qualitative sociologists. What she found is good news for those hoping for new ways to think and speak about abortion. It is bad news for those who continue to use the terms and assumptions of the early 1980s. #HAUAstudy https://t.co/dOwp9KhXed — Charlie Camosy (@CCamosy) July 15, 2020

4. Democratic Lawmaking and the Creation of International Abortion Rights

5. In India, child labour victims struggle to receive state compensation

“Children work at all hours, have no understanding of working hours or wages, and are scared to speak up in front of authorities,” said Nirmala Gorana, general secretary of the charity Bandhua Mukti Morcha (Bonded Labour Liberation Front). “All forms of child labour are bonded labour and all rescued children should be made eligible for (compensation),” he said.

6. Catholic church connected to Knights of Columbus defaced with Satanic symbols

Advertisement

Advertisement

7. Ventura City Council votes to remove St. Junípero statues

8. Crux: Minorities under attack as PM pushes’ tolerant’ Pakistan

A Christian was gunned down because he rented in a Muslim neighborhood in northwest Peshawar, not far from the border with Afghanistan. Another Christian, pastor Haroon Sadiq Cheeda, his wife and 12-year-old son were beaten by their Muslim neighbors in eastern Punjab and told to leave their village. The attackers screamed “you are infidels.” “Imran Khan no doubt wants a more tolerant Pakistan, wants more accommodation for minorities, but the problem is he nullifies all of this by empowering extremist elements, so much so that it seems they can dictate to the state,” said Zahid Hussain, analyst and author of two books that track militancy in the region.

9. Janice Dean blasts NY Gov. Cuomo’s ‘tone-deaf’ media tour: ‘It’s not funny’

10. Five Siblings Separated in Foster Care Reunited After Adoption in Texas