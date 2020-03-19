The Corner

Ten Things That Caught My Eye Today: Coronavirus, Ethics, Pregnancy, Prayer & More (March 19, 2020)

1. Charlie Camosy: Coronavirus crisis: The wrong way to decide which patients get hospital care

2. (New York Times): My Life on Italy’s Coronavirus Frontlines, and in Quarantine

3. (New York Times): I Did Not Plan to Be Pregnant in a Pandemic

4. I struggle with the closed churches, but this puts the decisions being made in some perspective:

5. The view from Bergamo, Italy, where at least 11 priests have died from the coronavirus

6. Cardinal Robert Sarah: “nobody, absolutely nobody, can prevent you from turning to God and asking for his help at this time of great trial.”

7. Chick-fil-A Delivers 1,000 Free Meals to Hospital Staff To Thank Them

8. As Italy quarantines over coronavirus, dolphins appear in Venice canals

10. (Guardian, video) Nuns in Rome sing hymns from rooftop amid coronavirus crisis

