Ten Things That Caught My Eye Today: Coronavirus, Ethics, Pregnancy, Prayer & More (March 19, 2020)

1. Charlie Camosy: Coronavirus crisis: The wrong way to decide which patients get hospital care

2. (New York Times): My Life on Italy’s Coronavirus Frontlines, and in Quarantine

3. (New York Times): I Did Not Plan to Be Pregnant in a Pandemic

4. I struggle with the closed churches, but this puts the decisions being made in some perspective:

This photo was just sent to me by a Hasidic friend in Brooklyn with a 104 fever. He’s enraged. This was a wedding on Sunday of a key Satmar figure. Many yeshivas remain open today. “This is a Hillul Hashem,” he says. And it’s a betrayal of the primary Jewish value:

choose life! pic.twitter.com/bxjQ5JwzJS — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) March 17, 2020

5. The view from Bergamo, Italy, where at least 11 priests have died from the coronavirus

6. Cardinal Robert Sarah: “nobody, absolutely nobody, can prevent you from turning to God and asking for his help at this time of great trial.”

7. Chick-fil-A Delivers 1,000 Free Meals to Hospital Staff To Thank Them

8. As Italy quarantines over coronavirus, dolphins appear in Venice canals

9.

Carmelite priest Fr. Justin Cinnante blesses New Rochelle, New York, with the help of some friends, earlier this week. New Rochelle has been hit hard by coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/xOGp6z9oCQ — Kathryn Jean Lopez (@kathrynlopez) March 19, 2020

10. (Guardian, video) Nuns in Rome sing hymns from rooftop amid coronavirus crisis