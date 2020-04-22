Ten Things that Caught My Eye Today: Coronavirus & North Korea, Andrew Cuomo & God + (April 22, 2020)

The Corner

1. Pregnant nurse dies of Covid-19 but baby survives after emergency C-section

2. Nick Eberstadt: What Is the Coronavirus Doing to North Korea?

3. Bishop Robert Barron: Governor Cuomo and God’s Noncompetitive Transcendence

4. Greg Erlandson: Of loaves, fishes, and saints in the making

5. Claire Giangrave: The loneliness pandemic: The elderly in ICUs battle coronavirus and solitude

6. LA chaplains look to create ‘bridges’ with isolated coronavirus patients

7. Under fire from many, Samaritan’s Purse finds an unlikely champion

8. Ed Mechmann: Quarantines and Religious Liberty

9. From Columbine to Christ: ‘Not only did God lead me out of Columbine, he was leading me to himself.’

10.

Plus: My conversation with Jonathan Reyes from the Knights of Columbus about faith and prayer and charity and family and things in these times.

